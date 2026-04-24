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Improve enrolment of school going children

GoalKSh 1,000,000 KES
RaisedKSh 0 KES

Fundraiser created bycalleb otieno

Fundraiser funds will be received by Youth For Development Initiative

Improve enrolment of school going children

The project aims to improve enrolment and reduce the drop out rate of school going children in disadvantaged groups of Kajiado County.The project seeks to provide the basic needs eg food, uniforms, schools fees, learning materials and means of transport for hard to reach children. The project will purchase 100 electric bikes mounted with umbrellas, start small farming project, provide uniforms, and school fees for these vulnerable children. By virtue of being child-friendly, family-focused, and community-based, this program would strengthen ongoing social service programs and improve the physical and mental capacity of the target children.


Problem

In the rural areas of Oloitoktok sub county in Kajiado county of Kenya, the children experience hardship attending school. They walk long distances to access education with empty bellies, no uniforms and most case they do not have means to pay school fees.. On a rainy season, they are unable to go to school or if they do their books and uniforms get wet. They leave home as a early as 4am and return back home as late as 8pm which is quite risky. At times the girls are raped and murdered along the way.  


Solution

The project seeks to purchase 100 electric bikes mounted with umbrellas. The bikes will enable these children reach school early enough to learn and return back home to do homework or household chores and retire to bed early. Start small farm project so as to have nutritious meals. Pay fees for those whose parents are unable and purchsea uniforms for them.


Outcomes

First, there will be .improvement in enrolment and reduce the drop out rate of school going children in disadvantaged groups. Second, there will be improvement in  the socioeconomic conditions of the target communities by social mobilization, self-employment and quality education. Third, development of  responsible, conscious and moderate citizens – children would be enabled to grow up as healthy, capable, confident and caring people – be able to lead fulfilling lives and contribute to their families, communities and eventually the wider society. Fourth, influence of the overall public education policy through advocacy and best practices.


We take this opportunity to invite you as a sponsor, contributor, collaborator, facilitator or in any way to support our efforts to provide an holistic education to the poorest of the poor children.



Funding

  1. US$ 10: To provide food for 10 needy-worthy children for 5 days
  2. US$ 25: To provide school uniforms for the 50 needy and with children
  3. US$ 50: To provide learning/teaching materials for 50 children to enable them to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge.
  4. US$ 75: To sponsor 50 needy-worthy children by paying their fees on an annual basis.
  5. US$ 100: To engage in income generating activities enable us to sustain the project indefinitely
  6. US$ 250: Purchase 1 electric bikes for 2 needy children to enable them reach school early for learning




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