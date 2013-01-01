We are grateful to announce that as of 06/22/26, we have now raised the full amount needed to cover the new attorney’s retainer fee ($55,000). A portion of this came as a gift, while the remainder is in the form of a $10,000 loan that we are committed to repaying.





The following structure ensures every dollar is used only for its intended purpose and that supporters can see exactly where their gifts are going.





We started this new effort with an initial need of $55K. With all but $10K of that taken care of, we are setting a modest initial goal with the launch of this GSG campaign to reflect the immediate need to repay the loan. Once the loan is repaid, the goal will be raised to cover the next phase of legal expenses. (See Transparency Report 1 under Updates for a list of some of those expected expenses.)





Legal defense costs are notoriously difficult to predict and tend to increase as the case progresses, so we will very likely need to raise the funding goal — potentially multiple times — as new phases, filings, or unexpected developments arise. We will provide regular, transparent updates on exactly how the funds are being used and why any increases are necessary. Every dollar goes directly toward protecting our First Amendment rights, and we deeply appreciate your support as we fight through what is likely to be a lengthy process.





Transparency & Management Moving Forward

Jonathan’s family has graciously accepted our offer to help manage the GiveSendGo campaign going forward. This will allow for providing full transparency to every supporter while easing some of the burden on the family.





How the funds will be handled:

The total contributed to the original campaign as of today is $17,658. All money remaining of those funds has been removed to an account managed by Jonathan’s parents to be used for Jonathan’s commissary needs and to help him maintain communication with the outside world while he is in jail. The original campaign has been unpublished, with a written promise by the owner never to republish it (see Transparency Update 2). Beginning today, all new donations will be transferred into a dedicated Special Account at a small community bank. This account was set up specifically for Jonathan’s legal expenses. The account is under the direct oversight of a major contributor to the retainer fee. At least three other trusted members of Jonathan’s inner circle will also monitor all income and expenses. They will receive regular screenshots of the account activity taken from the bank’s online portal. At the end of each week, a screenshot of the contributions and expenses spreadsheet that has been created to track donations and expenses will be available to anyone who follows updates by clicking the “Follow” button under "Updates" below.





Jonathan and his parents want to express their deepest thanks to everyone who has donated, prayed, and stood with them. They humbly ask that you continue to pray for God’s will to be done in Jonathan’s life and in this situation. Thank you again for your generosity and faithfulness. ❤





And Jonathan personally thanked all the faithful people God surrounded him with in this recent message from jail . . .



