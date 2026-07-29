In Washington, DC, Black led theatre companies have risen, dazzled, and disappeared over the decades — leaving a gap in a city overflowing with Black artistic genius, but starved of the infrastructure to sustain it. Imminent Theatre Company exists to break that cycle.





Founded by 3X Helen Hayes Award Winner Renea S. Brown, Helen Hayes Award Winner

Yao Dogbe, and Helen Hayes Award Nominee

Ro Boddie, Imminent Theatre Company is a professional theatre company, home to a resident ensemble of Black actors, playwrights, directors, and designers building work together over time, telling stories that hold our full humanity — joy, grief, and resilience— through the Classics, Contemporary Stories, and Musicals— with the artistic rigor this community has always deserved.





Right now, we're asking for a modest but meaningful investment of $1,500 to host our first community fundraiser, which is projected to bring in $5,000 — our first major donation! And one that would come straight from the DC theatre community. This isn't seed money for a single show, we're not trying to have a good season— We seek to be rooted into the ground for the next 20 years and beyond — and that starts with this one gift.



