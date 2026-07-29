Immediate help with rent

My name is Tonya.Im disabled and short $300 on my rent.I had to get my air conditioner fixed and I ended up short.I live alone and I haven’t been able to get any help.I don’t want to be evicted because In my condition it will be even harder to find somewhere to stay.I have nothing and I’m even lacking household items.If there’s anyone that can help me,I would be really grateful.Thanking you in advance