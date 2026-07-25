Immediate Help Needed After Home Fire Loss

Our family is reaching out with heavy hearts after my brother and his family lost their home in a devastating fire on the 12th June 2026. In a matter of moment, everything they had worked so hard for was taken from them. Thankfully, they all got out safely. They survived, but the fire destroyed their home and most of their belongings, leaving them with very little as they faces the difficult task of starting over.

This tragedy has turned the family's life upside down. They are now dealing with the emotional shock of losing their home while also facing urgent expenses for essential household items, like food, Beds, appliances', Washing machine, five doors, six window shutters and replacing important belongings, and rebuilding their lives. We are asking for any support you can give during this incredibly difficult time. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward helping them secure a safe place to live, replace basic necessities, and begin the long process of recovery.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much. Your kindness, generosity, and support will help give my brother and his family hope and a chance to rebuild after this devastating loss.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing with us during this challenging time.