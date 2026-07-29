Immediate Car Repair

Hello. My name is Adrian. I am a full-time rideshare driver. Our family only has 1 vehicle which is used for providing rideshare and getting my wife and daughters to and from work. Recently, I had to replace the tires 5 times on my car in a span of less than 3 weeks. Then I got seriously ill and was unable to work for 15 days. Now we're having electrical and emission problems that can only be fixed by the dealership. After paying for the monthly bills and rent, we have no money left.

The money raised will be used to get the vehicle repaired and provide for everyday expenses until the repairs are finished.

I truly appreciate any help that can be given. Thank you for viewing my post and giving attention.