Standing With Laurie: Health & Living Relief fund.

Hello, my name is Laurie. I have always strived to be a blessing to others, to my community, and to the Kingdom of God. Now, I find myself in a deeply humbling position, and I am reaching out to ask for your support.





THE MOUNTAIN I AM FACING:

Recently, I have been facing a series of difficult health issues. The intense physical and financial strain has taken an overwhelming toll on my body. To give you an idea of the severity, the extreme stress and heightened anxiety of trying to survive has caused my hair to fall out on the right side of my head. Because of these health challenges, I am navigating this overwhelming mountain completely on my own. It has become a heavy, exhausting burden where the financial worry directly worsens my physical health and over all well being. I am currently unable to work at this time.





HOW YOUR SUPPORT HELPS:

Your generosity will help cover:





OVERDUE BILLS:

Getting caught up on utilities and critical past-due accounts.





BASIC LIVING EXPENSES:

Keeping a safe roof over my head by covering rent.





DAILY ESSENTIALS:

Buying nutritious groceries and medical necessities. Every dollar raised will directly relieve this financial pressure, giving my body the quiet environment it needs to rest and heal.









HOW YOU CAN PARTNER WITH ME:

If you feel led by the Lord to give, please know that no amount is too small and every gift is greatly appreciated. If you are unable to contribute financially, you can still help me tremendously by praying for me for total peace, complete physical healing, restoration, and a financial breakthrough. I am trusting that the Lord will open doors. Sharing this link with your church family, friends, or social media networks would also be an incredible blessing. Thank you for reading, for hearing my heart, and for your immense generosity. God bless you, Laurie