support immaculate Heart of Mary catholic church

Dear friends and supporters, we are reaching out from immaculate heart of mary Rakwaro catholic church which is located in the arch diocese of kisumu in Nyakach sub-county. Our church has become a beacon of hope for many especially for our aged and less fortunate members since our establishment we need your help to reach the next face of our mission.

Our church is in need of essetial finishing touches to provide a more welcoming and conducive atmosphere for prayers.By raising funds, we aim to complete the building processes especially to:

plaster outer part of the church.(ksh.320000) Purchase church pews. (ksh.300000) Acquire priest vestment and vessels. (ksh.200000)

Your contribution will go along way in transforming our church into aplace for regular worship, guiding and councelling. Beyond spiritual services, it will also serve as community centre addressing vital issues such as :

Health care

Gender based violence and child protection.

poverty alleviation programs.

We pledge to keep you updated on our progress by sharing photos and regular reports.We will ensure that you see direct impact of your contribution on our community.Your support is not just financial, its a vital part of building dreams and hope.

Help us create a naturing environment where faith flourishes and dreams take roots. Together with your support we can complete this project and uplift our community. Thank you.