DC Outreach

We are excited to announce that we will be joining many abolitionists in Washington, D.C., for a significant outreach event! During this time, we will be confronting the culture of death in various locations related to abortion, while boldly proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

These events are crucial. They not only allow us to educate Christians about the realities of current abortion laws, but also provide an opportunity to reach the lost with the truth of the Gospel.

We’ve secured an Airbnb with another family to help reduce costs, but our share will still be a little over $1,000. In addition, we’ll need to cover gas for the trip to and from D.C. and parking while there. Since we’ll have little ones with us, public transportation won’t be an option.

We could use your support to help cover the costs of this trip. While we’ve already paid for our event tickets, we still need to finish paying for the Airbnb and set aside funds for travel and parking expenses.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us for this trip? Your support allows us to not only stand for life but also share the hope and truth of Jesus Christ with those who desperately need to hear it.