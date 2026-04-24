I’m trying to relocate and need help due to not ha

I’ve been in a relationship for 21 years and he is very controlling, emotionally abusive and mentally abusive. I have had enough and I have decided it’s time to leave. I’ve never left him , but he has left me before and I stayed because I don’t have anyone. I get ssi and I have an emotional support dog that is small that I refuse to leave. I have tried for the past month to get into a domestic violence shelter but all of them are full. I just turned 50 on June 20 and I don’t want to spend whatever days I have left degraded and verbally abused daily.