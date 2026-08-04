I'm sick since March 2026 🥲

In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit one GOD amen ✝️

I'm a Software developer but unfortunetly I can't do my job since March Because I've something wrong with nervous system , I've a Neuritis but the doctors cannot find out the real reason that causing this issue , I need this money to continue my checkups and get my medicines

I'll put my all prescriptions here.

if there is a doctor here who can help me with my case it'll be greatfull.

Thank you in advance .



