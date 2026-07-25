I’m losing everything after losing my partner

So, long story, short, for what I thought was gonna be my life partner, decided they didn’t wanna be a part of my life anymore, and we worked as independent contractors together solely under their name. They left every bit of funds I had left with them I’m past due on my rent and all of my utilities. I have utilities shut off notices this week and an eviction notice is coming soon. I just need a little help, I don’t know where else to go to ask