I'm In Danger

A Security Guard Works In My Apt Building Suppose To Be Protecting The Tenants 🤦🏾‍♀️ I Ask For My Package She Told Me 3 Times I Don't Have a Package My Phone Message Told Me I Had a Package So I Ask The Secretary To Check For Me and She Came Out The Package Room With My Package 📦 and The Security Officer Got Very Offensive She Wanted My 📦 The Next Day A Tennant Told Me To Be Careful The Security Officer Trying To Get a Dude To Hurt Me 🤕 I Did Nothing To This Security Officer For Her To Want Me Hurt,She Got a Guy To Get On The Elevator and Bully Me Twice 😪I Told The Manager and She Shook Her Head, I Have To Be Careful Because I Called The Police Yesterday and They Never Came I Have a Surgery Next Month and I Need To Be Stress Free Before The Surgery I Don't Feel Safe 😪My Nerves Are Bad I Need To Removed Myself From This Terrible Environment A.S.A.P. This Jealous and Hate Has To 🛑 Where's The Love and Kindness 🤗 Please 🙏🏾For My Safety I Don't Bother Nobody Please Help Me Move To Safety I'm Surviving With Social Security/Disability Income I Appreciate Any Help! Thank You 💆🏾‍♀️