I'm headed to the Crossfit Games!

Hello! I'm Declan Campbell. I'm a high school sophomore at Mason High School in Mason, MI, and I have dedicated the last 5 years of my life to developing and competing in Crossfit. During this season of competition, I have earned my spot in the Crossfit Games in San Jose, CA later this month. I placed 2nd in the United States and 12th in the world for 14-15 year old boys! I am looking to offset some of the expenses of this trip out west. Any contribution you would be willing to make would be greatly appreciated.

I have many people to thank for this accomplishment, but I have to start with my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I was born at 26 weeks at 2lb 5oz and spent 3 months in the NICU. God protected me and blessed me to the point that I have been able to achieve this opportunity in spite of my difficult beginnings. I also want to thank my parents and my coach, Ronica Rodriguez, who have been supportive and with me every step of the way! Thank you for your consideration and please tune in to the Crossfit Teen Games on YouTube, July 24-26 to watch me compete with athletes from around the world!