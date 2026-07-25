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I'm Fighting for My Family's Future

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHope Darr

Fundraiser funds will be received by Hope Darr

I'm Fighting for My Family's Future

Hello, my name is Hope, and I'm asking for help during one of the hardest seasons of our lives.

Earlier this year, after losing our stability, me and their father found ourselves without a permanent place to live. And not much if any support from either sides of our family we can't even do our laundry or get a $1.50 bus ticket. Right now I don't have any government assistance but I am in the process of getting it back.. We both usually work but right now it's just their father working and even that isn't much after we pay for the room and get to and from work. Making minimum wage. Right now my mother has helped with the room and that's give or take and that's hard to pull off as well. I am grateful for her doing that because yes she has been helping with our children. But we are also being rushed by both sides of the family and being pressured into signing temporary custody of our children to my mother because she is wanting to move back to Kansas City Missouri before this coming school year in August. And that just is not a option for us. If we could trust our family then maybe it would be considered but that is not the case. And that's a whole other story that goes along with why. But Since January, we've been staying in hotels while doing everything we can to rebuild our lives. Without much support from our parents in every aspect. I've been working hard to find a way forward, but the cost of living in a hotel has made it incredibly difficult to save enough for a home. And the feeling of hopelessness and the constant anxiety and fear of losing everything again and having to sleep on the streets with my child is unbearable. And the guilt of feeling like I have failed my kids and myself is a understatement.

My mom has been helping care for my children while we work toward getting back on our feet. Now that school is out for the summer, my children are spending much more time with us, and my son doesn't want to leave. More than anything, I want to give them the safe, stable home they deserve.

The money raised will go toward hotel expenses, food, transportation, laundry and the costs of moving into stable housing. Every donation, no matter the size, will help bring us closer to having a place we can finally call home. And with whatever is left will be going to a cheap vehicle we can get to and from work in. That would help save money from Uber and Lyft rides. If you're unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser with your family and friends would mean just as much.

This has been one of the most difficult chapters of our lives, but we haven't given up. We're continuing to work toward a better future for our children and are grateful for every prayer, every share, and every act of kindness along the way.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us believe that brighter days are ahead. It can only go up from here.

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