I’m Asking For A Little Help And Prayers…

I don’t usually ask for help like this, but I’m at a point where I need to be honest about where things stand.

This past year has been a difficult season,of struggle. I lost a job unexpectedly, and it shook things up more than I was prepared for. (But I didn’t give up) I kept pushing forward, and I was able to pick up both a full-time and a part-time job,to try to stay on top of my bills and responsibilities.

It’s been a daily effort just to stay steady and rebuild, but I’ve kept going anyway.

For almost a year now, I’ve been blessed to reside in my first place.I am doing everything I can to maintain that progress, while still rebuilding stability in my life.I’m not asking for anything extra — just a chance to keep staying,where I’ve worked so hard to be.

If you feel led to support me through this campaign on GiveSendGo, whether by donating, sharing, or simply keeping me in your prayers, I would truly be grateful. Every bit of kindness, encouragement, and prayer means a lot.

Thank you for taking the time to read this, and for standing with me during this season.



