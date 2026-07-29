I'm about to loose everything after my divorce

Hello my name is Eryn. I have 4 kids and went through a divorce last year. My power is currently shut off and the person I was renting from passed and now the person took over they want to kick me out. I owe 7,000$ in back rent and 2500 on my light bill. I work full-time and am currently getting ready to take a better job as a GM. I just need help. Anything helps. Please!