I'm about to be homeless

Hi everyone,I’m reaching out with something that’s really hard for me to say, but I’m at a point where I can’t keep carrying this alone. My landlord has filed for eviction, and it becomes official on July 6 if I can’t pay my rent. The amount I need is $670, and I’m doing everything I can to keep myself and my cat from losing our home.The truth is, these past few months have been a battle. I’ve been pushing through unstable hours, unexpected setback and I was recently security assaulted at my job and I'm not doing very good mentally and emotionally, and doing everything in my power to stay afloat. I quit that job and I finally got hired into a stable, full‑time career — something I’ve been working toward for so long — but my first paycheck doesn’t come for two more weeks. I’m right on the edge of getting back on my feet, but I’m stuck in this gap that I can’t close on my own.I don’t want to end up in my car. I don’t want to lose everything I’ve been fighting for. I’m asking for help because I truly need it, and because I believe in the kindness of the people in my life. If you’re able to help with any amount — even a small part — it would mean more than I can express. You would be helping me keep my home, keep my stability, and keep moving forward.Thank you for reading this, for caring, and for being part of my life. Your support, your kindness, and even just your time mean the world to me.With love,

Suzanne