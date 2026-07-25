Im about to be evicted and need help fast

I just got out of a domestic abuse relationship. He never put his hands on me but abused me in other ways. He has purposely made me late for work and cost me jobs. He was wanting me to fully depend on him. He put holes in my walls and break my stuff. Degrading me bad. I'm working on rebuilding my life I'm about to start 2 new jobs because they are healthcare I'm still waiting on background check to come in or I would already start and have it paid. Im not the type to ask for help or a handout. This kills me to go this route. I just need a little help and idk what else to do 😭

Thank you in advance to anyone who donates anything 🙏🏻🤍