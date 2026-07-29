Im a single father with Avascular Necrosis

Hello, I'm Anthony Hildy, I'm 35 and I'm standing strong after being diagnosed with Avascular Necrosis of my bilateral left hip joint in October 2022. Despite the challenges, I'm facing, the blood vessel that provided blood flow to my hip joint was compromised, causing the joint to deteriorate, but I'm staying positive. Last year, I was told the joint had four collapsed spots, and recently, the pain worsened, leading to a devastating diagnosis - the joint had completely collapsed and lost its shape, leaving it vulnerable to dislocation. Although I've lost my job due to unbearable pain and missed too many days, I'm counting on better days ahead, awaiting unemployment, Medicaid, and disability benefits. As a proud single father to my son Roman for four years, I'm determined to provide for him, making timely car payments and ensuring his needs are met while I navigate this journey.