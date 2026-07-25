ILP Teach Children English In Uganda

Hi everyone! My name is Jordynn, and this year I'll be attending Brigham Young University. I've been given the incredible opportunity to spend a semester in Uganda through International Language Programs (ILP), a nonprofit organization that partners with local schools to provide educational support and meaningful service to children.





Throughout my time in Uganda, I'll have the chance to work with students in the classroom, build relationships with families and communities, and immerse myself in a culture that will broaden my perspective and strengthen my passion for helping others. This experience will help me develop greater empathy, cultural understanding, and the ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds.





The cost of participating in the program is approximately $5,500, which covers my program expenses. There are additional costs for school supplies, travel, etc. ILP alumni recommend having an extra 3-5 Thousand. I'm working hard to save money myself, but I'm also reaching out to my community for support. Every donation is valued.





If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family and friends would mean just as much. Thank you for believing in me and helping make this life-changing opportunity possible. I can't wait to share updates, photos, and stories from Uganda along the way!



