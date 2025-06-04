help a j6er get back his son Nathan

My life was “normal” right up until April 7th of 2021. That's when I got flash banged in the middle of the street, held at gunpoint by the FBI, and kidnapped for 4 years. My life would forever be changed.

I was involved with the January 6 Protest at the capitol and I was offered no charges and I could go home immediately….If I “cooperated” and lied for the corrupt FBI I would go home to my family. You see, turns out people that I knew were in the same circles as some pretty important people in the Trump administration (Roger Stone). The corrupted DOJ was convinced I could be a key witness and create a Rico case on the trump administration. …. I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t look myself in the mirror if I did that. Most importantly, how could I explain to my son that its ok to lie??

I had a 2 month old son at the time, Nathan. I also had a wife, a house. A family. That's all gone now. After three years of pretrial, being moved to thirteen different prisons, when my wife of nine years and partner of fifteen, finally called it quits, I was a broken man. I was told that I would get house arrest if I plead guilty to all charges (even if they weren't true). I did, and then I was sentenced to twelve years in prison as a first time offender. My biggest charge was getting pushed into a cop. I have the video to prove it. https://x.com/j6tour/status/1929518044948119896





I have since been pardoned by president trump but my name, my family, my house, everything that I owned is gone.





I am now fighting in court to get custody of my son Nathan, who I haven't held since he was two months old. Hes 4 now. Legal bills are piling up.





I have just been denied unemployment because I was told that even though I we've still had money in the “bank for unemployment” 5 years ago. Unemployment only goes back 18 months. So even though the appeals court has removed all charges, “there's nothing that they could do”.





Bills are piling up and I do have a couple friends that are letting me crash on their couches, I need some help. I want to try to get my son back.





I was literally left with absolutely nothing. ..After the divorce. They stripped my bank accounts and they gave every piece of property I'd ever owned including the house to my ex wife. I wasn't even allowed to attend my trial, the US Government literally moved me 4 days before my trial across the country...I WAS MY OWN LAWYER! Impossible? No. This was the United States of America under the Biden regime. My story is heartbreaking, yes. More importantly, it's something that should never have happened in the United States of America.





People ask me all the time if I would do it again. My response is always without question 100% yes. I went to the capitol because I didn't want my son growing up in a communist country. It's bigger than me. It's bigger than you. It's not bigger then our future generation, and I would do anything for my son, Nathan.





Please support me in my efforts to get back my son.





God bless America.

Thank you for your support