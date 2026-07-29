My name is Sohel Biswas, and I live in Bangladesh.

I am reaching out with humility and hope during one of the most difficult times in my life. My family is struggling financially, and my mother is suffering from serious mental health problems. She needs ongoing medical treatment, medication, and care, but our financial situation makes it very difficult to provide the support she needs.

Because of her condition, my mother is not comfortable having her photo shared publicly. I want to respect her dignity and privacy while seeking help on her behalf.

Every day is a challenge. The cost of treatment, medical appointments, and daily living expenses continues to grow, and I am doing everything I can to support my family. Unfortunately, my resources are limited, and I cannot manage these expenses alone.

That is why I am asking for your kindness and support. Any donation, no matter how small, will help us pay for my mother's treatment and provide her with the care she urgently needs. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean a great deal to us.

Your generosity can make a real difference in my mother's life and give our family hope during this difficult time.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can provide.

With gratitude,

Sohel Biswas

Bangladesh