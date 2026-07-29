iKNOWGodisreal

This story is as bizarre as it seems, because it is most definitely the truth. I am the real Kaitlin (Kai) Parks, and I'm the center of at least 3 plots against my (and my children's) life. I am extremely rich and wealthy in spirit and wisdom, and currently homeless and dollar-less due to my family communities and a few friends' set- up against me. There are legal proceedings happening at this time that I am not apart of, probably for good reason. We are currently hotel hopping, as I'm just trying to get the girls through to the end of the school year. We are so close! I know God is definitely working on my behalf; not one single person in our lives has tried to speak to me all year, and I've slowly awakened and realized why!!! As of this moment, I've resulted to this because we have nobody to call- just God! And I was led here! We are officially out of food, my phone service is cut off, I have no more money for the hotel. I absolutely cannot check out of this place tomorrow because I will be without wifi and we have too much stuff. My 5 year old Penelope, who is severely autistic, cannot handle any more changes than she's already had to deal with, nor can I be on the street with her because she is an eloper- I cannot imagine chasing her into busy streets because I'm not supposed to. My teenager is exhausted and doesn't deserve this either. We are simply waiting for someone, anyone, to speak up and deliver what is owed to me, so I've chosen to ask for help while I pray for their courage to come forward. I feel like the entire world knows about this plot against me, but in case you haven't yet, please feel free to catch up on my Facebook page- Kai Parks.

All of these stories involve the Harley family, the Catchings family, the Lyons/ Murray family, the Obey family, my own mother (Melissa Parks), the Ramey family, the Lacen family and people I'm not even associated with, last names Eley and Hayes (for anyone wanting to google the interpleader fraud case information) Not to mention all the people who were paid- lots of friends and even Penelope's therapists and probably a lot more!!!

Anyway, whoever blesses me will be absolutely blessed in return and that is a promise straight from God that I believe and that has actually become my mission. If you are reading this, I love you and I thank you sincerely.



