IGO bible school

Hi, my name is Katrina Musser. I love coffee and watercoloring which I enjoy while

hanging out with friends. The Lord has called me to IGo Asia which is a Mission Bible

College in Chiang Mai Thailand where I am planning to attend for 9 months. Throughout

the last several months the Lord has brought Psalm 139 into my life in many different ways. To help provide funds for tuition and living expenses I have watercolored the design for tshirts, hoodies or sweatshirts inspired by verses 9 and 10. If I take the wings of the morning and dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea, even there your hand shall lead me, and your right hand shall hold me. Below are QR codes with ways that you can show your support. Thank you for your prayers as I follow the Lord’s leading.



