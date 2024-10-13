Help Us Move Ignacio and Hilda Back to Atlanta

Ignacio and His Wife Hilda are Moving Back to Atlanta for Groundbreaking Paralysis Research

Ignacio's Story: Defying the Odds

In 2012, Ignacio Montoya was nearly killed when a minivan crossed into his path while he was on his motorcycle. At the time, Ignacio was doing it all—a senior studying at both Georgia State University and Georgia Tech, working at a bank, and simultaneously finishing his 4 years of training in the Air Force ROTC program. But in one violent moment, everything changed.

The crash left him with life-threatening injuries: his lungs collapsed, his back was broken, and a severe spinal cord injury left him paralyzed in both legs and his right arm. Ignacio, who had just turned 22 the day before, was told he had maybe a 1% chance of ever regaining any sensation or mobility. But for someone like Ignacio, who believes that even one chance in a hundred is a reason to hope, that was all the motivation he needed.

A Decade of Defying Expectations

Despite the unimaginable challenges, Ignacio’s resilience has carried him through. Just a year after the accident, he completed his business degree, followed by a master's in biomedical engineering. His determination to change the prognosis of spinal cord injuries led him to study treatments and rehabilitation techniques across the world, constantly pushing boundaries and proving doctors wrong. This led him to Los Angeles in 2019 where he has since graduated from a second master’s degree in Kinesiology and has developed and published groundbreaking research with Dr. Reggie Edgerton.

Now, 12 years later, Ignacio and his wife Hilda are preparing for their next big step. In August 2025, Ignacio will begin a prestigious PhD program in Biomedical Engineering at Georgia Tech and Emory University, where he’ll continue his groundbreaking research in neuromodulation and neurorehabilitation. His work aims to revolutionize the standard of care for spinal cord injuries, focusing on non-invasive technologies to help others regain function and sensation.

An Advocate for Accessibility and Inclusion

Ignacio isn’t just focused on recovery. He’s a fierce advocate for accessibility and inclusion, determined to make space exploration accessible for people with disabilities. Ignacio is already working with SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic to show that with the right technology and support, people like him can participate in commercial space exploration. His dream is to be the first spinal cord injured person in space, proving that no barrier is too great.

Ignacio is also Chief Scientific Officer of HINRI.org, where he leads efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in spinal cord injury recovery and beyond.

A Message of Hope

Although paralyzed, Ignacio has never accepted “no” for an answer. His faith, perseverance, and relentless determination have brought him this far, and he’s not stopping now. As he says, “With love, faith, and perseverance, nothing is impossible.”

Ignacio’s case is currently before a federal judge who will determine whether his injury was service-connected, a ruling that would ensure he receives the healthcare support he needs for life. In the meantime, your generosity will help them through this critical transition, enabling Ignacio to continue his research, push the boundaries of what’s possible for people with spinal cord injuries, and even aim for the stars—literally.

A Personal Request from Ross Mason, Founder of HINRI.ORG

