Iglesia Ortodoxa Natividad de la Theotokos

In English:

We are the only Orthodox Church in Rosarito, Mexico, and the third Orthodox Church in the greater Tijuana area. Our community is eager to build the church temple and begin living the life in Christ with that temple as its heart. We need funds to build and very soon to continue the daily life and growth that we anticipate.

In many of the litanies in our beautiful church services we pray: "For the founders of this holy temple...that the Lord our God will remember them in His kingdom always, now and ever, and unto the ages of ages. Amen." We all have the blessing, this gift from God, to be part of the founding of a holy temple. Please share your treasure, share your heart, because "where your treasure is, there your heart will be also (Matthew 6:21)".

En español:

Somos la única Iglesia Ortodoxa en Rosarito, México, y la tercera Iglesia Ortodoxa en el área metropolitana de Tijuana. Nuestra comunidad está emocianda por construir el templo de la iglesia y comenzar a vivir la vida en Cristo con ese templo como su corazón. Necesitamos fondos para construir y muy pronto para continuar la vida diaria y el crecimiento que anticipamos.

En muchas de las letanías de nuestros hermosos servicios rezamos: "De los fundadores de este santo templo... se acuerde Dios, el Señor, en su Reino, perpetuamente, ahora y siempre, y por los siglos de los siglos". Todos tenemos la bendición, este don de Dios, de formar parte de la fundación de un templo santo. Por favor, comparte tu tesoro, comparte tu corazón, porque "donde esté tu tesoro, allí estará también tu corazón" (Mateo 6,21).