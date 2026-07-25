IFFC 2011 GIRLS NATIONAL TEAM

We are proud to announce that the IFFC 2011 Claret Girls Soccer team has earned the title of STATE CHAMPIONS and has qualified to compete at Nationals in Nashville, Tennessee.





As we prepare for Nationals, our team is working hard to raise funds to help offset the costs associated with travel, lodging, fees and meals. Traveling to Nashville is a significant expense for our players and their families and every donation helps make this once-in-a-lifetime experience possible.





Thank you for supporting the IFFC 2011 Claret Girls Soccer Team. We look forward to representing Idaho and our community at Nationals.