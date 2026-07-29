If you could please help me out.

I been off work for 7 weeks I have vertigo and so far they haven't been able fjnd the root cause I am bed ridden and if I walk at all it is with a cane its horrible I have burned through all my PTO time and I am on FMLA leave from my employer who has been super understanding so has the guys I work with I just want to get back to work but I can't even afford to eat or pay my way to my Drs app...I.am going to lose everything I hate to even do this but I am desperate in need if it isn't but 50 cents jt beats what I have thank you and god bless you



