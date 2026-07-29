If you can support my Daughter’s Radiology dream

My family doesn’t come from a wealthy family I have no family to fall back on when times get hard. We are a family of 6 who live paycheck to paycheck. My husband is the only person in the house that has a promised reliable job he only brings home $550 a week. For myself I moved out on my own when I was 15 and I’m now 38 and have worked ever since leading up to 3 years ago when I had to quit working to stay home with my baby because I have no family left to help babysit and if you’ve ever had to pay for childcare then you know how expensive it is. On paper me working was basically only paying for the babysitter and gas to get to work. So now I do side gigs when my husband isn’t at work. My daughter is 18 years old and when she isn’t at college she is also doing side gigs to have money to pay for her car insurance. My daughter was recently accepted into the Radiology Program at Morehead State University and we could not be more proud of her. Out of 250 students who applied only 55 were selected for the program. She earned her place through hard work dedication and determination. She has maintained amazing grades and made the Dean’s List both Fall 2025 and Spring 2026.

Her dream is to become an ultrasound tech she wants to peruse a career in doing fetal ultrasounds and she has worked so hard for this opportunity and as her mother I’m doing everything I can to help her continue chasing that dream.

I’ve never expected things to be handed to me and I’m raising my children the same way. We believe in working hard for what you want in life. My daughter has never expected anything to be handed to her either. She has stayed committed to her education and continued pushing forward even during stressful and difficult moments. I may not be able to give her everything financially but I refuse to let her give up on a future she has worked so hard for. I also know firsthand that sometimes people need a little help and there’s nothing wrong with asking for it when you’ve exhausted every other option. so asking for help is not something that comes easy for me.

Unfortunately the costs that come with this program are more than we can manage alone right now with the short amount of time that she will need it by which is before her classes start in August. Some of the required expenses include Castle Branch fees for background checks, drug testing, and immunization records, liability insurance, books, supplies, clinical essentials, dosimeter fees, lead markers, travel expenses, and a $190 parking pass that must be paid before classes begin in August.

If anyone feels led to help, whether through a donation or simply sharing this fundraiser, our family would be truly grateful. Every little bit helps more than words can explain and every share brings her one step closer to achieving her dream.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting a hardworking young woman determined to build a future for herself.



