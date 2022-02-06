Scholarship underprividaged

In many countries poverty can only be reduced by providing skills and education to individuals who contribute to the economy and wellbeing of their community. Christian missionary education efforts partnering together with IEPAA Consortium of Schools provides a Student Work Scholarship Plan sponsoring student who are capable, willing, and able to attend various levels of education but lack finances to pay for tuition. The Student Work Scholarship plan [SWSP] encompasses the student and the Christian school providing an exchange of the student’s labor in lieu of payment of tuition. The WSP is a means for students to earn their education by exchanging their labor for the tuition normally paid to the school. Thereby maintain their dignity and the student’s self-respect. Exceptions are made for handicap and underage students. The SWSP provides help for Christian consortium schools to meet faculty, maintenance, and support needs with the students’ labor in place of paid tuition income.

Now that you know of IEPAA and its vision what can you do to help?