Scholarship Support for IEPAA Global

Student Work Scholarship Fund Triangle

Right One: The student exchanges services for the school in exchange for tuition paid from the SWSF thereby retaining their dignity earning their way. The student agrees to maintain a 2.5 GPA or better to remain in the program.

Left Side Two: The school receives the SWSF funds and agrees to use the funds to improve credentials of their faculty, academic program and instruction delivery.

Bottom Side Three: IEPAA monitors the student with periodically reports from the student and the School SWSF Director and remains in consortium with the school guiding them towards academic excellence.

IEPAA provides scholarships to students in underserved and low income areas, primarily villages. We have students waiting for scholarship funds in Liberia, Myanmar, Haiti, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and the USA. Your donation today will make a difference in the life of student tomorrow.



