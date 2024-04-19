Help Needy Uruguayan Evangelical Christian School

HELP GIVE KIDS A FAITH-FILLED FUTURE!

Donations are to help a Uruguayan Evangelical Christian School with growth needs. The donations will help the school to continue to grow and flourish. We are fundraising $3,860,000 Pesos or $100,000 USD. Any credit/debit card from any country can be used for donations and will automatically be converted to Pesos (Uruguayan).

Approximate conversation rates: 20 USD = 800 Pesos, 100 USD = 4,000 Pesos, 500 USD = 20,000 Pesos

Full Campaign Poster (CLICK HERE)

Cartel de campaña completo (Español, in Spanish)

Volledige campagneposter (Nederlands, in Dutch)

Vollständiges Kampagnenplakat (Deutsch, in German)

Instituto Educativo Evangélico (IEE) is a growing Uruguayan, private but economically needy school for children between 2-14 years old where academia is integrated with Christian principles including children with great social challenges. 50% of students are non-Christian. The never proﬁtable school intentionally minimizes fees and oﬀers scholarships for the underprivileged. But IEE has run out of space and has a waiting list, so this is our campaign to increase funding for a growing, low-income school. And the kids’ lofty dream is to one day have a sport ﬁeld, of course, instead of a crowded city backyard.

The school motto is “Education With A Purpose.” A place where every child feels welcome and has a future… in an environment of feeling loved and in turn, loving to learn. IEE is the only evangelical school in this large province of Uruguay and the only private school that opens its doors for students with special needs! IEE has 24% special needs + autistic enrollment (18% last year), some requiring full-time classroom assistance. But IEE has reached full capacity and has a growing waiting list of students!

The school rents a relatively small, old house and rotates students morning and afternoon (7:30am-5pm) to accommodate all 112. We are in great need of sponsors who would consider participating in short and longer-term giving.

For local Uruguayan donations, please donate directly to the business school account here:

Para donaciones locales uruguayas, haga una donación directamente a la cuenta de la escuela de negocios aquí:

