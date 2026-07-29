IDF Troops In Need of Protective Eyewear

Dear Friends of ISRAEL,





My name is Daniel Markovich, and I'm writing to you on behalf of our platoon of 30 paratroopers currently serving in the IDF.





Every day, we train and operate together, relying on one another in situations where every piece of equipment can make a real difference. One thing we are still missing is a full set of high-quality protective eyewear for everyone in our platoon.





We are trying to raise $7,000 to purchase military grade protective glasses for all 30 soldiers in Batallion 890. These are not just regular safety glasses—they are designed for combat, provide clear vision during both day and night operations, are comfortable enough to wear for long hours, and are built to withstand scratches and the harsh conditions we face in the field.





For us, this is much more than equipment issue, as we train together, serve together, and look after one another like family. Knowing that each soldier has the protection they need allows us to focus on our mission with greater confidence.





If you are able to help, any donation, no matter the amount, will bring us closer to our goal. Your support will directly provide this essential equipment to the soldiers who will use it every day.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, generosity, and support mean more to us than words can express.





With heartfelt gratitude,





Daniel Markovich

On behalf of our platoon, 890th battalion

Paratroopers Brigade, IDF