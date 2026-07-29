Identity Theft

Im a CNA from Nevada. I recently moved to Oregon to get away from Las Vegas and work in hethcare here in Oregon which has a high rate of mental health and addicted people who could use my services. Oregon won't allow me to work in health care until my license is transferred from Nevada. Somehow my password was compromised and $4000 was stolen from me. Im looking for work in temporary agencies until my license is transferred but im now homeless sleeping in my car eating at soup kitchens. I will gladly pay back any help rendered after I gain employment. My faith is being tested. I came here to help and now I need help. Im a recovering addict and I can't be on the streets out of fear of relapsing. I hope ive worded this correctly to convey my dire need. Anything you do will be greatly appreciated. Thank you and God Bless you in advance