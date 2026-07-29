Id never beg

Hi everyone, I hope who ever this reaches give me the time of day to read it in full. I'll start by telling you about myself my name is Brittany mason and I am 31 I have 3 smart because loving girls ranging from 12 11 and 4. As you could imagine my time is more then well invested in my girls and there health as well as happiness. You see I was a momma at a very young age, as soon as I walked across the stage getting my high school diploma I'm so very proud to say I became a mom that very next day following my high school graduation. Then 15 months later came my 2ed and all of my time was set determined to give my little humans more then I ever have had. This time before getting pregnant again I gave my body some time to heal if you will. 4 years ago I proudly welcomed my last and final babygirl to the world my joy was off the charts! Then I started noticing the dramatic changes my hair falling out but the worst thing by far was my teeth. After my youngest daughter my teeth began to become sensitive then began chipping and breaking. Not to mention both of my parents lost there teeth Young as well.So understand why so much is for the teeth implant procedure. Its been so beyond embarrassing I hardly ever leave home I feel like I never smile anymore because of this I just need help with getting the implants for the teeth.there drilled in one place. My self-esteem is the worst it's ever been. A persons teeth is everything. I very much dislike asking for hand outs and for such a large amount. I believe it will add up pretty quick even if it's a few bucks. my situation has ended my relationship it's pretty much crippled me so much more then my anxiety already had. Please know that with the new look I'll be able to work more an start a new chapter. Thank you so much for your time