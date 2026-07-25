Team Canada ICO Worlds 2026 Thonon-Les-Bain France

Hi! My name is Anabella, and I’m a 13-year-old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete. I started training almost three years ago, and it quickly became something I love. Jiu-Jitsu has taught me discipline, confidence, and how to work hard for my goals. My current belt rank is grey-black, and I try to compete as often as I can.

I have recently been invited to represent Team Canada at the ICO World Championships 2026, being held in Thonon-Les-Bains, France, this October. I am so excited to test my skill on the world stage, this is the biggest opportunity of my life so far!

I know this will be an expensive trip and I am trying to raise money to help with the cost of international flights, transportation, accommodations, healthy food while I am there and required uniforms and equipment. My family and I are working hard to make this trip possible, and any support would help make a huge difference.

Every donation, no matter the size, helps bring me one step closer to this opportunity. Thank you so much for supporting my journey and believing in young athletes like me. I can't wait to represent my Country!





Here is my official fight record:

https://smoothcomp.com/en/profile/1209728



