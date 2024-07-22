Tuition Support for Arlington ICKSP Seminarian

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $10,250
The Arlington Latin Mass Society (ALMS) is raising funds to help support Mr. Mark Taylor, a candidate with the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest (ICKSP or ICRSS).
This fall, Mr. Taylor will be beginning his studies at the Institute's international seminary at Gricigliano, Italy, near Florence. He grew up in the Diocese of Arlington, attending Mass at St. Raymond of Peñafort in Springfield, Virginia, where he learned to serve the traditional Latin Mass. He began regularly attending the TLM as a student at Christendom College in Front Royal, Virginia.
Of the Latin Mass, Mr. Taylor tells us that "this spiritual treasure quickly formed the center of my spiritual life and aided me in discerning a vocation to the priesthood. Having discovered the Institute, I quickly realized this was God's will for my life and entered into formation after my second year at Christendom. I have spent this last year of pre-seminary candidacy at St. Mary Oratory in Rockford, Illinois, learning the spirituality of St. Francis de Sales, one of our order's patrons, and the French language, which is spoken by the order."
Candidates with the Institute must raise funds to cover their tuition costs, which run €750 EUR per month, or roughly $10,000 USD per year. The purpose of this campaign is to support Mr. Taylor in covering as much of this amount as possible, enabling him to continue his formation and seminary education with the Institute.
Your prayers, and anything you can give towards lifting the burden of this expense will be greatly appreciated!
ALMS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and all donations to this campaign are 100% tax-deductible.
If you would like to make a large donation (over $100), we encourage you to reach out to us at info@latinmassarlington.org to discuss making your contribution offline, which may be more cost-effective than donating online with transaction fees involved.
October 20th, 2024
Thank you to all who donated to this campaign. We're pleased to announce that we have met and even exceeded our fundraising goal -- the entirety of Mr. Taylor's first year seminary tuition has been provided for. May God reward your generosity!
August 10th, 2024
Mr. Taylor will be departing for the seminary in Gricigliano later this month, and has asked that we share this message on his behalf:
Dear Benefactor,
Thank you for supporting my seminary tuition fund! It has been very humbling to see the outpouring of support to help make my seven years of seminary tuition possible. I also ask that you keep me and especially the other first-year seminarians in your prayers as we head overseas to begin our studies. May the Infant King bless you for your generosity!
In Christo Rege,
Mark Taylor
August 2nd, 2024
Thanks to your generosity, we have collected over four months' worth, or over one third, of Mr. Taylor's tuition. Please continue to share the GiveSendGo link with your family and friends, and keep the beneficiary, the Institute, and ALMS in your prayers.
July 27th, 2024
Thanks to your continued support, this campaign has raised three months' worth of Mr. Taylor's tuition in only three days. Please continue to share the GiveSendGo link with your family and friends, and keep the beneficiary, the Institute, and ALMS in your prayers.
July 26th, 2024
What a great start to this campaign! Through your generosity, we have been able to raise a month and a half's worth of tuition for Mr. Taylor in under 24 hours. Deo gratias!
Please continue to support his candidacy in prayer, and by sharing the link to this campaign with your family and friends.
