Tuition Support for Arlington ICKSP Seminarian

The Arlington Latin Mass Society (ALMS) is raising funds to help support Mr. Mark Taylor, a candidate with the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest (ICKSP or ICRSS).

This fall, Mr. Taylor will be beginning his studies at the Institute's international seminary at Gricigliano, Italy, near Florence. He grew up in the Diocese of Arlington, attending Mass at St. Raymond of Peñafort in Springfield, Virginia, where he learned to serve the traditional Latin Mass. He began regularly attending the TLM as a student at Christendom College in Front Royal, Virginia.

Of the Latin Mass, Mr. Taylor tells us that "this spiritual treasure quickly formed the center of my spiritual life and aided me in discerning a vocation to the priesthood. Having discovered the Institute, I quickly realized this was God's will for my life and entered into formation after my second year at Christendom. I have spent this last year of pre-seminary candidacy at St. Mary Oratory in Rockford, Illinois, learning the spirituality of St. Francis de Sales, one of our order's patrons, and the French language, which is spoken by the order."

Candidates with the Institute must raise funds to cover their tuition costs, which run €750 EUR per month, or roughly $10,000 USD per year. The purpose of this campaign is to support Mr. Taylor in covering as much of this amount as possible, enabling him to continue his formation and seminary education with the Institute.

Your prayers, and anything you can give towards lifting the burden of this expense will be greatly appreciated!

ALMS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and all donations to this campaign are 100% tax-deductible.

If you would like to make a large donation (over $100), we encourage you to reach out to us at info@latinmassarlington.org to discuss making your contribution offline, which may be more cost-effective than donating online with transaction fees involved.