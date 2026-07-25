ICCA International Conference Merida MX 2026

The International Classical Christian Alliance, on behalf of the Association of Classical & Christian Schools, is excited to launch an international conference in Merida, Mexico.

This education conference will take place July 23-25, 2026 in the beautiful city of Merida, Mexico, with the intention to encourage and equip leaders with the knowledge of Classical Christian Education, so that they may continue to inspire and grow their current schools in knowledge and wisdom, or be inspired to start one in their community.

The ICCA is partnering with an ACCS member school in Merida to take care of the logistics of the conference, and our purpose with this fundraiser is to cover the costs of renting the conference space, as well as cover the costs of recruiting excellent speakers to present at the conference. Being the first ICCA conference in Mexico, our goal is to make registration costs as low as possible to attract as wide an audience as we can.

We estimate that the costs of the conference will be the following:

Hotel stay for conference speakers: $3,000-$5,000

Flights for conference speakers: $3,000-$4,000

Vehicle rental and food for conference speakers: $1000

Conference space rental: $3,500

With God's help and your partnership we pray that this conference may be a blessing to many and establish the vision for Classical Christian education in Mexico for generations to come.

All donations are tax deductible. We are partnering with Global Education Ministries, a 501c3, in the organization of this conference.