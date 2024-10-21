Supporting the i am JOSIAH TV Show -Story of Faith

Monthly Goal:
USD $3,000
Welcome to the “i am JOSIAH” TV Show Campaign
11/29/2024, we are an eight-part series, and we are in production. The cast is approximately 55+ actors, actresses, and extras (women, men, and youth). JOSIAH, the main character, is portrayed at ages (16, 32, and 45). Donations support the cast, crew, legal, hotel, airfare, and equipment.
Check out the website www.iamJosiahMovie.com
Thank you, GW Tolley and the JOSIAH Team
GW help you in adventure of life
October 21st, 2024
Welcome to 1983! This is the Beauty Shop Set of the “i am JOSIAH” TV Series.
There is a story behind the 1970s Gold carpet. Sometimes, you must work with what you have or ask; the carpet was in a high-end house and was headed to the dump. 1983, the shop was being built, and flooring was needed—perfect timing. Forty-one Years later, in steps, Ryan Gouge, Owner of THE STEAM TEAM, LLC, brought the Gold Carpet Pile back to life and made it stand to attention! Ryan worked tirelessly, steamed and cleaned the carpet, tile, and linoleum, and did a fantastic job! Thank you, Ryan, for your passion and hard work!
Things are coming together step by step! Lights, cameras, and action will be heard next on this spotless floor.
February 24th, 2024
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS = RESOURCES
1.) QUESTION
God
ANSWER
The God from the Holy Bible, The God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Jesus Christ is our LORD and SAVIOR.
2.) QUESTION
Let me ask you a question, a crucial question. If you should die today, are you 100% certain that you are going to Heaven?
If you should die today and stand before God, and He asked you why He should let you into His Heaven, what would you say?
ANSWER
Did you know you can be 100% certain you will go to Heaven? You CAN know, and here is how. In 1 John 5:13, the Bible says, "I write these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God so that you may know that you have eternal life."
In Romans 3:10, the Bible says, "There is no one righteous, not even one." Verse 23 says, "For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God." That means I'm a sinner, and that means you are a sinner, too. Most people do not realize the seriousness of sin. God is holy, and sin separates a sinner from God.
This verse shows how serious it is! In Romans 5:12 the Bible says, "Therefore, just as sin entered the world through one man, and death through sin, and in this way death came to all people, because all have sinned." The word "death" doesn't mean dying and going to the grave; it means separation from God. Until our sins are forgiven, we are separated from God on this earth, and we will be separated from God forever and ever in a place called . This is the punishment for our sin.
But the story doesn't end here! In Romans 6:23, the Bible says, "For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord." The words "eternal life" mean more than living forever; they mean to live forever in Heaven.
Notice that being saved is a gift—it's absolutely free! You can't buy it, work for it, or be good enough. It is free! It would be as if a friend went to the store and purchased you a present. They paid for, wrapped, put a bow on it, and brought it to you. They did everything for you. All you have to do is receive it.
That is what Jesus did! He left His home in Heaven, came to earth, died on the cross, shed His blood, and paid for your sins. He did everything for you. All you have to do is receive it. Romans 5:8 says He did this for us while we were still sinners.
Most people think they have to stop doing everything bad before God will save them. But God loves us as sinners, and Jesus died for us. When Jesus died for you, He made it possible for you to have forgiveness of sins and eternal life with God. However, just because Jesus died for you does not automatically save you.
The following are Yes or No answers. You must ask Jesus to forgive your sins.
1.) Now, do you admit that you are a sinner?
2.) Do you understand that sin separates you from God?
3.) Do you believe Jesus died on the cross for you?
4.) Would you like to be forgiven of all your sins and know 100% you are going to Heaven?
If YES, then this is what you need to do.
In Romans 10:9-13 the Bible tells us that if you call upon the name of the Lord, you will be saved. Then, according to the Bible, if you ask Jesus into your heart right now, He will save you forever! Wouldn't you like to do this? If you trust Jesus to take you to Heaven when you die, pray this prayer.
"Dear Jesus, I know I am a sinner. I believe You died for my sins, and God raised You from the dead. Forgive me of all my sins. Come into my heart today. Give me a home in Heaven when I die. Help me to obey You. I mean this prayer with all my heart!"
Romans 10:13 says, "For everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved."
According to the Bible, if you have done this, you are saved—and if you were to die today, you would go to Heaven!
I also encourage you to: 1) Read the Bible to grow in your faith—maybe start with the first four books of the New Testament: Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. To help you to learn more about the Bible, I suggest you also go to www.BibleHub.com. 2) Pray to God—He cares for you. Jesus gives an example of how to pray in Matthew 6:9-13. 3) Find a Bible-based church—one that not only teaches the Bible but will help you to grow in your faith. 4) Be baptized (Matthew 28:19-20)
3.) QUESTION
Prayer
ANSWER
After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in Heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as in Heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen. Matthew 6:9-13 (KJ V)
4.) QUESTION
Who is the Shepard?
ANSWER
The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name's sake. Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Psalm 23
5.) QUESTION
WHEN YOU HEAR THAT VOICE Sounds Good ~ Not Sure ? Ask !!! Test it!!!
ANSWER
Do you confess that Jesus is the Messiah who came in the flesh from God? "By this you know the Spirit of God: every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God; and every spirit that does not confess Jesus is not from God; this is the spirit of the antichrist, of which you have heard that it is coming, and now it is already in the world."
1 John 4:2-3
6.) QUESTION
How to Bind and Cast Out Unholy, Unclean Spirits that are not of God.
ANSWER
Unholy, Unclean Spirits Bind and Cast-Out in Jesus' name, Amen.
