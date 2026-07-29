iain Graduation Present

hello Friends and Family,

As you know Iain‘s is graduating high school May 15. He scored an 1150 on the SAT without any formal test prep. So he’s a smart cookie. I’m trying to line him up a tutor so that he can improve his score by 100 points and qualify for Bright Future scholarship. I’ve gotten an estimate of cost for a Tutor. It looks like it’s gonna be about $800 for 12 hours of tutoring.





If you know me even a little bit, you know I hate to ask for help but… a Momma does what she’s gotta do. I need your help for him.





i’m asking everyone I know. If you’re able to help any small amount whether it’s a $1 $5 $25 $50 … I would be so grateful for any amount. He has been passionate about his aspirations to go to technical school for welding, but he also aspires toward a business degree at Palm Bay Atlantic University.





By contributing towards this GiveSendGo for his SAT Tutor, you’re giving him an opportunity to improve his score and reaches aspirations. Thank you for considering any small amount. Times are tight for everyone right now. Thank you for even taking the time to read this. May God bless us all, keep us all and help us all on our journeys.



