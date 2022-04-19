Staying strong with Ukraine

UPDATED 2025: Originally, this fundraiser was created to help with evacuation efforts from Chernihiv back in 2022. Since Chernihiv was liberated, now all donations will be directed towards drones to protect civilians against ruzzian drone attacks. https://www.sternenkofund.org/en/fundraisings/sky-rusoriz

ORIGINAL from 2022: Dear friends, a lot of you asked how you can help people in Ukraine. This fundraiser is created for the evacuation effort and humanitarian aid for refugees in Ukraine. Particularly we have a church in Chernihiv that coordinates evacuation efforts from the city. As of right now they have only one personal minivan that fits 11 people. They prioritizing women and children. Today was their first trip. By God's grace they returned safely. There are so many woman and children that have no car and they are desperate to leave. Local church pastor who stayed back in Chernihiv is coordinating there on the ground these efforts and also they helping people with food. My friend told me that there are other brave man that willing to drive back and evacuate but as of today, they have only 1 car. They need money for gas, food and they hope and pray to find someone that would be willing to rent them a car, so they could bring more people out. If anyone is willing to participate - any amount is a big help. Please pray for God to protect those who are staying there to help the vulnerable. Thank you!