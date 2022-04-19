Staying strong with Ukraine

Raised:
USD $2,435
Campaign funds will be received by Kateryna Borodavchenko
UPDATED 2025: Originally, this fundraiser was created to help with evacuation efforts from Chernihiv back in 2022. Since Chernihiv was liberated, now all donations will be directed towards drones to protect civilians against ruzzian drone attacks. https://www.sternenkofund.org/en/fundraisings/sky-rusoriz
ORIGINAL from 2022: Dear friends, a lot of you asked how you can help people in Ukraine. This fundraiser is created for the evacuation effort and humanitarian aid for refugees in Ukraine. Particularly we have a church in Chernihiv that coordinates evacuation efforts from the city. As of right now they have only one personal minivan that fits 11 people. They prioritizing women and children. Today was their first trip. By God's grace they returned safely. There are so many woman and children that have no car and they are desperate to leave. Local church pastor who stayed back in Chernihiv is coordinating there on the ground these efforts and also they helping people with food. My friend told me that there are other brave man that willing to drive back and evacuate but as of today, they have only 1 car. They need money for gas, food and they hope and pray to find someone that would be willing to rent them a car, so they could bring more people out. If anyone is willing to participate - any amount is a big help. Please pray for God to protect those who are staying there to help the vulnerable. Thank you!
❤️🇺🇦❤️ may they be safe
Please be safe and thank you for helping others!
June 17th, 2025
In the modern warfare conditions, russian reconnaissance UAVs pose a serious threat to our military and civilians. The enemy uses them to reconnoiter the frontlines and provide guidance to missiles and drones. Therefore, we are actively working to provide units with the necessary means to combat them.
"Sky Rusoriz" is an initiative aimed at the destruction of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by Ukrainian military units. This includes the use of various means, in particular anti-aircraft FPV drones, to neutralize enemy reconnaissance UAVs.
All donations directed to Sternenko Community Foundation to protect the skies over Ukraine from the enemy's drones: https://www.sternenkofund.org/en/fundraisings/sky-rusoriz
April 19th, 2022
March 26th, 2022
In the last week, God blessed the team with a couple of bulletproof vests, and a couple more were purchased. It is very difficult to find bulletproof vests now in Ukraine, as you can imagine, so it is a real miracle!
As of right now. the team has 3 cars. This week the team was able to bring out 171 more people. Though there is a setback - right now the only bridge that was connecting Chernihiv with the road to Kyiv was destroyed by russian troops. The only way that was there for civilians to leave the city was a pedestrian bridge. But as of 2 days ago, it was damaged as well. As of my last conversation with the team there, Chernihiv now is basically is encircled by russian army. The pastor of the church has stayed there with people. Please support us in the prayer for the Ukrainian army to push away the enemies so there would be a way to bring out civilians.
Currently, there are no electricity and cellphones in the city. The team purchased a generator, but because of the russian troops\' presence around the city, they couldn\'t bring it so far to the people there. And the only connection for humanitarian aid and food is blocked as of today.
Since the team can\'t bring anyone out of Chernihiv today and they are just forced to wait for the opportunity to go back, they are going to bring humanitarian aid for the small city near the Poltava Oblast.
Thank you for your support and your trust. Your prayers and support make a real impact and save lives.
March 18th, 2022
Thank you to everyone who is continuing to pray for safety and providing support here and through my personal Venmo & Zelle accounts. Thankfully, on the last trip, the team was able to use 6 cars and 70 people were evacuated. Since the situation there is increasingly dangerous, currently, we\'re looking and praying to find the bulletproof vests for the drivers. Your prayers for God\'s protection for the volunteers are needed and greatly appreciated.
March 11th, 2022
Dear friends, from the bottom of our hearts we want to thank you for your generosity. We thank our Lord for the protection of our team there on the ground. On this trip, they were driving 4 cars, so on this trip alone, they evacuated to the safety 41 people (20 adults and 21 children - see added pictures). Your continued support and prayers are making these evacuation efforts possible.
March 8th, 2022
So far, the team completed 4 trips. Currently, more and more
people are getting involved and they are landing their cars for evacuation. So,
the number of cars varies on every trip. Some people give their car for 1 trip,
some give for a longer period. On the last trip, they were able to bring out 80
people. The total number of evacuated people at this time is 425+
Currently,
there are 200 women and children on the list for evacuation. The list is
growing since it\'s getting worse and worse in the city.
People
that teamed up for this evacuation effort are all from different churches. There are people from the church "Grace" ("Blagodat\') from Rivne, from
"Father\'s home" ("Dim Otsya") from Chernihiv, from
"First Baptist Church", "The Word of Life" ("Slovo Zhittya") in Boryspil and many others.
So far,
they have a sufficient food supply.
Current
needs: fuel, specialized medications. Prices increased dramatically for both. The cost to fill up 1
car is about $100.
Please
continue to pray for drivers and other volunteers.
