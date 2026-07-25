I would love a new gaming PC

Campaign Story:

Hey everyone,

I’m just a regular guy who loves playing games with people. I’ve been grinding on an old Dell OptiPlex 5040 for a long time now. It gets the job done for basic stuff, but every time I try to stream, edit, or run anything modern, it starts struggling hard — lag, crashes, low quality, the whole thing.

I’ve always wanted to stream more consistently (mostly on YouTube, Kick,Rumble or Twitch) and just enjoy games the way they’re meant to be played without fighting my hardware the whole time. Right now that old OptiPlex is the biggest thing holding me back.

I’m raising money to build a solid mid-range gaming and streaming PC that can actually handle 1080p streaming, modern games, and some light editing without constantly dropping frames or overheating. Something reliable that will last me a few years so I can focus on playing, chatting with people, and slowly building something instead of troubleshooting every session.

Any amount helps — whether it’s $10, $25, or more. If you can’t donate, just sharing this page already means a lot.

Thank you for reading and for any support. It really does mean more than you know.

— Jonathan



