Campaign: I will rise again





In Gaza Hashim

the war didn't end when the bombing stopped.

Instead, a new suffering began for thousands of injured people.





Some lost a leg , some lost a hand… some lost the ability to move and live a normal life.





Half of those injured today need prosthetic limbs





to be able to stand again, work, and return to life.





Imagine waking up every day unable to move and dreaming only of taking one step.





💔 The reality:





Thousands of amputations as a result of the war





A severe shortage of prosthetic limbs





Rehabilitation centers suffer from limited resources





The injured need long-term treatment and rehabilitation





🤝 How can you help?





Your donation can completely change a person's life:





Prosthetic limb (hand or leg): $1,000 – $3,000





Therapy and rehabilitation sessions: $50 per session





Assistive devices (crutches/chairs): $100





🌱 Our message:





Limbs may be lost… but hope must never be lost.





Help them get back on their feet, to work, to live, to smile.





Your donation today… a step towards a new life for them.





Thank You !