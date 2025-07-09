I will be homeless if I can’t make this payment.

If I lose my tiny house, I will be homeless. Over 40yrs of working nonstop and it took only a few months to go through all my savings after I got laid off. I’ve applied to anything and everything and I can’t get a job to save my life. A bank can only be so forgiving. If I can make this 9k payment by September 15th, it will buy me at least 6 months and I can put my house on the market, otherwise, I’m losing my house, my home and my peace. The sale of the house will be my retirement, otherwise I will be homeless.





Im humbled to have to ask for help ~ help.