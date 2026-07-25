I was raped and now having the baby

I was raped and found out that I’m pregnant with the man who raped me. I refuse to abort and I just want to give this baby a better life than I had. I have no family and my roommate is kicking me out because he doesn’t want any kids there. I’m in desperate need of a new place to live and things for the baby and doctor visits. I have no car and a job that only pays me part time at 300 every two weeks. I’m scared and I don’t know what to do so I was told to go here. I don’t need all the money I asked for but anything truly helps. God bless you for reading my story at the very least please pray for me.