I was illegally drugged

Being outspoken about my beliefs led me to be betrayed by someone who I thought was my friend. He drugged me with testosterone for months before I caught him. It led to developing heart issues and insomnia. Because of him I fell asleep at the wheel, due to the insomnia caused by the hormones, and hit someone head on, totaling my car. I'm looking to receive money for corrective surgery. I appreciate anyone willing to help me. 🙏