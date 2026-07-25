A woman claimed I was racist and I was arrested

Charlotte NC Magistrate. I need help a warrant was issued for my arrest because a woman claimed that I pointed a gun at her because she's black Matthew's police investigation and determined that was a lie what happened was is I asked a Man simply to pick up trash that he threw out directly in front of my apartment he replied with a bunch of racial slurs he then came after me and threatened my life chased after me to my front door that was on the 9th of June the man's girlfriend 4 days later went to the Charlotte Magistrate and claimed I pointed a gun at her because she's black the Charlotte magistrate believed her and issued a warrant for my arrest I had a secure Bond $2,500 for a failure to appear that does not exist on my record I feel so alone in this and I would appreciate any help please stand with me against racism I was a victim of racial violence there is proof on a police report and a witness proving that I'm innocent I'm a caretaker 91 year old grandmother Court date 8/25/26