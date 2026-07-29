I was a young uneducated kid who was a follower

Help Me Erase the Past and Protect My Family’s Future

When I was young and spent time in prison, I made choices and got tattoos that I deeply regret. One of those tattoos is a swastika. Now that I am out, a better man, and a father, I want nothing more than to leave that dark chapter completely in the past.

Every day, I look at this symbol and realize how completely it contradicts who I am today. My wife and children deserve to live without seeing this mark, and I refuse to let them ever think I carry hate in my heart for anyone based on their skin color or background.

I am raising funds to undergo professional laser tattoo removal so this symbol can be permanently erased from my body. Because laser removal is a lengthy and expensive process, I am humbly asking for your help to cover the costs of these treatments.

Any contribution, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to shedding this reminder of my past and showing my family the loving, open-minded man I truly am. Thank you for your support and for believing in second chances