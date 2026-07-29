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I want to use my talent to bring joy to pthers

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCHRISTINA GONZALBEZ

I want to use my talent to bring joy to pthers

In 2021, I experienced a life-changing hemorrhagic stroke. My mother found me lifeless outside and immediately began CPR, continuing until the ambulance arrived. For 45 minutes, there were continuous attempts to resuscitate me, but nothing seemed to work. Miraculously, my heart spontaneously started beating again, and I was rushed to the ICU. By then, I had already entered a coma, which lasted for a month and a half. While in the hospital, I developed pneumonia and was drowning, so the only option was to perform a tracheotomy and other operations, including a feeding tube, to keep me alive. The doctors told my family I was brain dead and that a brain cannot survive without oxygen for that long. They said I would never be able to function again, that I was a vegetable, and that I would never wake up. But my family refused to believe those words. I had a profound vision that God was with me, and eventually, I woke up, not knowing what had happened to me. Unfortunately, I woke up unable to speak clearly, with no mobility in my right hand, and worst of all, I lost the use of my legs and my dominant hand—my gifted hand. The pain of relearning to walk and talk was unimaginable, but after extremely painful rehab, I did not give up. I still do not have full mobility in my right hand, which makes writing, typing, and especially drawing freehand very difficult, but I refuse to give up. My dream is to fully immerse myself in what I love—drawing, painting, and woodworking. I want to start my own business making drawings, paintings, and working with found wood to create unique table designs and more. I am hoping to raise funds for all the supplies I will need to get started. God gave me a second chance in life, and I have spent almost five years trying to find my purpose. I truly believe in my heart and soul that this is it. I appreciate anyone even taking the time to read my story, and I would appreciate any donation—anything to help me get started.


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